5th Circ. Revives Ex-Days Inn Worker's Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (March 15, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit revived a former Days Inn worker's case alleging she was denied a job opportunity after one of its franchisees learned she was pregnant, ruling that a lower court was too quick to toss the suit due to a jurisdictional issue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS