Ohio RICO Case Carved New Path In 'Dark Money' Probes

By Eric Heisig (March 14, 2023, 10:54 PM EDT) -- The federal corruption convictions of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-state Republican Party Chairman Matthew Borges have a strong chance of surviving appeal, experts say, despite the uncharted territory the case presented in the realm of "dark money" prosecutions....

