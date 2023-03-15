Justices Urged To Uphold €2M French Copyright Award

By Jasmin Jackson (March 15, 2023, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The owner of copyrights to photographs of Picasso's artwork has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to review a Ninth Circuit decision that revived his suit seeking enforcement of a French court's €2 million ($2.12 million) infringement judgment, arguing that the decision did not mishandle the fair use doctrine....

