8th Circ. Judge Questions Precedent While Affirming Removal

By Micah Danney (March 15, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel ruled unanimously that precedent cases prevent it from reviewing an administrative appellate board's denial of a Mexican man's challenge of his removal order, although one of the panel's three judges said the precedents "deserve another look."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS