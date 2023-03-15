Navajo-Owned Co. Says BNSF Can't Arbitrate Contract Breach

By Ali Sullivan (March 15, 2023, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Navajo Nation-owned energy company says its claims that BNSF Railway Co. failed to adequately transport coal from its Spring Creek Mine in 2022 can't be arbitrated, telling a Montana federal court that its allegations only pertain to the latter of two standalone contracts governing the coal movements — one containing an arbitration provision and the other without....

