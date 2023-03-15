J&J MDL Atty Joins Barnes & Thornburg's Windy City Office

By Collin Krabbe (March 15, 2023, 3:37 PM EDT) -- An attorney well versed in product liability defense and multidistrict litigation has joined national law firm Barnes & Thornburg's Chicago office as a partner in the litigation department, teaming up with a group of attorneys he's worked with in the past....

