Calif. Sugar Co. Can't Stop UFCW Local's Strike

By Beverly Banks (March 15, 2023, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A sugar company in California lost its bid to halt a United Food and Commercial Workers affiliate's strike over how the business terminated a pension plan, a federal judge ruled, saying the court doesn't have the power under U.S. Supreme Court precedent to stop the strike....

