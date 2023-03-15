Denver Co. Says Partner Looked To Steal Methane Sensor Biz

By Alyssa Aquino (March 15, 2023, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Denver business accused an ex-partner of scheming to exit a deal to bring a methane sensor to market, telling a Colorado state court that the affiliate secretly sought new business partners in violation of the agreement's exclusivity provisions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS