Real Estate Co. Looks To Trim CoStar Copyright Claims

By Grace Dixon (March 15, 2023, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A commercial property listing startup urged a California federal judge to drop two of seven claims against it from rival CoStar's broad lawsuit alleging intellectual property theft, arguing that they rehash claims axed by the court two years prior....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS