Calif. Judge Rejects Intel Discovery Bid In VLSI Patent Feud

By Jasmin Jackson (March 15, 2023, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge has rebuffed technology maker Intel's last-minute bid for additional discovery in a patent suit against it by VLSI over semiconductor systems, finding that there's no need for the patent owner to disclose the names of hundreds of investors in its parent company....

