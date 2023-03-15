Pharma Co. Gets Investor Suit Over New Diazepam Drug Axed

By Katryna Perera (March 15, 2023, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed for now a proposed investor class action against Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. that accused the pharmaceutical company and its executives of making false and misleading statements about the likelihood of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approving one of its new drug applications....

