Fla. Judge Chides Attys For Unprofessional Conduct

By Carolina Bolado (March 16, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge on Thursday excoriated counsel in a suit accusing a law firm of running a telemarketing scheme that targeted student debtors, warning that if the unprofessional "mudslinging contest" continued, both sides could face sanctions, referral to bar authorities and revocation of pro hac vice status....

