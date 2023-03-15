Albany Diocese Latest To Seek Ch. 11 Over Abuse Claims

By Vince Sullivan (March 15, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany filed for Chapter 11 protection Wednesday in New York court to deal with more than 400 claims for childhood sexual abuse asserted during a filing window opened by state law, saying efforts to reach an out-of-court global settlement were unsuccessful....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS