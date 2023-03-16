NJ Atty Gets 6-Month Suspension For Mismanaging Cases

By Jake Maher (March 16, 2023, 3:38 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's highest court handed down a six-month suspension Wednesday to an attorney who bungled several clients' cases due to a dysfunctional office system in which his wife, employed as a paralegal, regularly hid mail and forged documents....

