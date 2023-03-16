Bogus Fund Operator Fleeced Investors Out Of $4M, SEC Says

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 16, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A Lithuanian citizen conned 64 investors into putting $4.1 million into purported mutual funds, then used much of that money to make his own investments in crypto assets, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claimed Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS