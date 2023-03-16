J&J And Ethicon Score Pelvic Mesh Trial Win In Fla.

By Emily Field (March 16, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury found in favor of Johnson & Johnson and its unit Ethicon in a trial over a woman's alleged injuries from its pelvic mesh devices, reaching a verdict within several hours after the company's counsel argued that she wasn't credible and had made false statements under oath in a separate case....

