School Breaks Can Count Toward Minimum Wage Hours

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 16, 2023, 4:40 PM GMT) -- An appellate tribunal ruled Thursday that an assistant teacher was right to argue that school holidays should count toward her basic hours for minimum wage purposes because they count as contractual paid leave....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS