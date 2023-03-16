Regulator's Complaints Process Forced Employee To Resign

By Silvia Martelli (March 16, 2023, 6:11 PM GMT) -- An employment judge has found that the regulator for higher education in England wrongly failed to make a former programmer redundant when it went through a restructuring that reduced her core tasks, ruling that she was effectively forced to resign....

