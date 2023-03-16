Enviro Group Wants Coca-Cola 'Greenwashing' Suit Revived

By Katryna Perera (March 16, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT) -- An environmental advocacy group has asked the D.C. Court of Appeals to revive its consumer protection claims against Coca-Cola that allege the beverage giant falsely advertised its commitment to sustainability, arguing that the lower court erred in several ways when it dismissed the suit last November....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS