Assault Not Barred By Abuse Exclusion, Mass. Justices Say

By Hope Patti (March 16, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts on Thursday reversed an insurer's win that relieved it from covering injuries that a man suffered after an assault, finding that an abuse and molestation exclusion in the perpetrator's homeowners policy does not apply....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS