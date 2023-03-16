FTX Paid Bankman-Fried, Other Execs $3.2B Before Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (March 16, 2023, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. said it has identified $3.2 billion in payments made to its former leadership, including $2.2 billion transferred to co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who is currently under federal indictment for wire and securities fraud....

