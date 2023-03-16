Oil Co.'s $391M Award Enforced, Ecuador's Tax Claims Denied

By Kevin Pinner (March 16, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday ordered a French-Bahamanian oil company's $391 million arbitral award against Ecuador to be enforced, siding with the country over interest but rejecting its request to set aside more than $70 million for tax debts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS