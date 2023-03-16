O'Reilly Auto Ex-Manager Wins $2.9M In Harassment Suit

By Emmy Freedman (March 16, 2023, 2:42 PM EDT) -- O'Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC must pay a former manager $2.9 million for firing him after he reported a fellow supervisor for sexually harassing a female worker, a Michigan federal jury said....

