Duty-Hit Tile Importer Says Commerce Gave It The Slip

By Rae Ann Varona (March 16, 2023, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A tile importer on Thursday sued to escape duties on Chinese-origin ceramic tiles, chiding the U.S. Department of Commerce for snubbing its request to discuss the duties while personally meeting with a coalition that pushed for the duties....

