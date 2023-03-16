Law Firm Wants Out Of Pilot License Training Fraud Suit

By Travis Bland (March 16, 2023, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Two Sumrell Sugg PA lawyers asked a federal judge in North Carolina on Wednesday to formalize the end of their representation of an aviation company fending off claims that it worked alongside a community college to dupe students into paying for pilot training that was useless, given that the flight school was not accredited by the Federal Aviation Administration....

