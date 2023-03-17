Bitcoin ATM Co. Skipped Out On $10M Kiosk Deal, Suit Says

By Lauraann Wood (March 17, 2023, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Bitcoin of America has been sued in Illinois state court by a sheet metal fabricator that says it's owed more than $6 million after the bitcoin ATM operator went silent while the fabricator was working to complete an order for 1,000 ATM kiosks....

