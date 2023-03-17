ICE Agent Slams Sig Sauer Bid To Limit Evidence In Gun Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (March 17, 2023, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer claiming he was shot by an untriggered Sig Sauer pistol chided the gunmaker's plea to exclude evidence of other accidental discharges, saying the other shootings don't have to be identical to his....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS