GAO Nixes Claims That Army's Integrity Probe Was Faulty

By Rae Ann Varona (March 16, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has dismissed TRAX International Corp. Inc.'s protest over the U.S. Army's alleged failure to fully probe another company's purported use of its proprietary information to beat it in a contract, saying TRAX's allegations were lacking....

