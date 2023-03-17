Credit Suisse Must Face One Investor Class In XIV Crash Suit

By Katryna Perera (March 17, 2023, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge certified one of three proposed investor classes in a suit alleging Credit Suisse tricked investors into buying a series of short-term notes inversely tied to stock market volatility in 2018, finding two of the proposed classes can't be certified because they conflict with one another....

