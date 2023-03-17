GAO Says HHS Rightly Nixed Wisconsin Co.'s Hotline Bid

By Micah Danney (March 17, 2023, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services properly excluded a Wisconsin communications company from consideration for a contract to upgrade a national suicide hotline because the firm's bid lacked required cost details, the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS