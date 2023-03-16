Credit Suisse's Latest Financial Woes Launch Investor Suit

By Katryna Perera (March 16, 2023, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse Group AG and several current and former executives were hit Thursday with what appears to be the first investor class action over the bank's latest round of financial trouble, alleging they overstated the bank's financial prospects to shareholders and made other false and misleading statements throughout the last year....

