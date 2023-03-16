NJ Election Finance Chief Accuses Gov. Of Dismissal Plot

By Jake Maher (March 16, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The executive director of New Jersey's Election Law Enforcement Commission sued Gov. Phil Murphy and high-ranking members of his staff on Thursday for allegedly creating a conspiracy to force him to resign by using a purported anti-gay remark made over email as the pretext....

