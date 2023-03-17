Cellphone Co. Seeks To Revive TM Suit Against T-Mobile

By Kelly Lienhard (March 17, 2023, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Wireless cellphone company Simply Wireless asked the Fourth Circuit to revive its trademark infringement claim against T-Mobile over the telecom giant's use of the "Simply Prepaid" trademark, arguing that while the district court sided with T-Mobile because Simply Wireless had not used the trademark in three years, the company had enough proof that it planned to resume use to create an issue of fact....

