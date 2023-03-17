NLRB Judge Says UPS Lawfully Fired Driver

By Abby Wargo (March 17, 2023, 6:35 PM EDT) -- UPS did not violate federal labor law when it fired a driver after he threatened his supervisor, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled, finding the firing was not in retaliation for any previous grievances the driver filed....

