Pratt & Whitney Defeats FCA Suit Alleging Faulty Jet Engines

By Gina Kim (March 17, 2023, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Raytheon Technologies Corp. subsidiary Pratt & Whitney on Thursday defeated a whistleblower's False Claims Act suit claiming they sold faulty fighter jet engines due to improper testing and fired him when he aired concerns, after a Connecticut federal judge found he was already placed on leave for conflict of interest before he discovered the alleged defects. ...

