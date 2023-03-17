Anti-LGBT Posts Were Free Speech, Fired Worker Argues

By Adele Redmond (March 17, 2023, 3:32 PM GMT) -- A teaching assistant told a London appeals tribunal Thursday that firing her for sharing online posts that described education about same-sex relationships as "brainwashing" and gender identity as "a perverted vision" was disproportionate and a violation of her right to freedom of speech....

