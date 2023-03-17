FCC Urged To Weigh Broadband Price, Not Just Buildout

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (March 17, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A group that promotes urban broadband networks is calling on the Federal Communications Commission to consider adopting a broad definition of digital discrimination that tackles price discrimination "just as seriously" as it does infrastructure discrimination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS