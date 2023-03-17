Gas Buyers Can't Restart Price-Fixing Suit Against Oil Cos.

By Gina Kim (March 17, 2023, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Thursday to revive a gas price-fixing case against Chevron, Exxon, and others after rejecting the plaintiffs' argument he violated due process rights by tossing the case without a hearing, noting that binding precedent says it's entirely his decision whether to hold argument on any particular motion....

