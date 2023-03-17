Stations Want FCC 'Substantially Similar' Simulcast Rule Ended

By Nadia Dreid (March 17, 2023, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission rule requiring television stations to provide the same content for users receiving older-generation signals as those with newer televisions receiving signals using next-generation technology is supposed to sunset this year, and broadcasters want to ensure it does not get a second life....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS