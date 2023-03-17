Ex-Bang CEO Blocked From Using Social Media Accounts

By Carolina Bolado (March 17, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida bankruptcy judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the recently terminated CEO of Bang Energy drink maker Vital Pharmaceuticals from making any changes to the official Bang Energy CEO social media accounts while he and the new management team battle over ownership of the accounts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS