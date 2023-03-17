Attys Seek $3M In Fees In $10M Deal For Resort Members

By Ali Sullivan (March 17, 2023, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Counsel representing some 350 customers who say their lifetime memberships to a Pennsylvania resort were unlawfully revoked filed a bid on Friday for $3 million in attorney fees after a Pennsylvania magistrate judge gave the initial green light to a $10 million settlement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS