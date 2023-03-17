Instagrammer's Cannabis Co. Hit With Contempt Over Docs

By Mike Curley (March 17, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Nevada magistrate judge is holding a cannabis company run by Instagram celebrity Dan Bilzerian in contempt for ignoring court orders to turn over documents in its contract dispute with a consulting firm, warning that more severe sanctions are coming if the company continues to ignore court orders....

