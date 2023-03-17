Ex-Biotech Exec Ordered To Pay $45K Over Fraud Allegations

By Katryna Perera (March 17, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Friday ordered a former chief financial officer of biotech company Osiris, Therapeutics Inc. who was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of securities fraud, to pay only $45,000 of the $224,000 he was found to be liable for....

