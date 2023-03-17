GE Can Arbitrate $28M Turbine Damage Dispute

By Rosie Manins (March 17, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Friday let General Electric arbitrate claims it owes more than $28 million to reinsurance companies over a "catastrophic equipment failure" at an Algerian power plant, in which a turbine blade "liberated" from its housing while rotating at 3,000 revolutions per minute....

