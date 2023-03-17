Olly Wants Excess Melatonin Suit Trimmed

By Collin Krabbe (March 17, 2023, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Olly Public Benefit Corp. is asking a California federal court to trim a suit alleging it has understated the amount of melatonin in its sleep supplements, arguing that two plaintiffs can't sufficiently allege an injury because they consumed products that they didn't even have tested....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS