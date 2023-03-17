Lighting Co. Dodges Patent Suit Over Multimillion-Dollar Tech

By Jasmin Jackson (March 17, 2023, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has rejected patent owner CAO Lighting Inc.'s infringement suit against a rival over a LED lighting system shortly after the company landed a seven-figure judgment against GE Lighting in another suit over the same patent....

