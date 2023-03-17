Texas Court OKs COVID Extension For Med Mal Expert Report

By Y. Peter Kang (March 17, 2023, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has declined to toss a suit accusing a physician of negligently performing a knee replacement surgery, saying the state high court's emergency orders extending court deadlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic were indeed in effect....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS