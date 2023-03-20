Nissan Can't Trim State Claims In Faulty Brake Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 20, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge refused Nissan's bid to trim claims in a lawsuit alleging that its emergency braking system is falsely touted as a safety feature when it in fact can suddenly cause a car to stop, ruling that the drivers from California, North Carolina and Ohio have adequately pled state claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS