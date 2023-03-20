Beach Boys Singer's Ex-Atty Sanctioned For 'Dumping' Docs

By Aaron West (March 20, 2023, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal magistrate judge has granted Beach Boys singer Michael Love's motion for sanctions against his former lawyer, finding the attorney had been "dumping" large swaths of unorganized documents on Love in a long-running dispute between the two over attorney fees and related documents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS