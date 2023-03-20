Medical Society GC Returns To Barnes & Thornburg

By Michele Gorman (March 20, 2023, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The longtime general counsel at the American Society of Anesthesiologists and a former federal investigator has rejoined Barnes & Thornburg LLP's Chicago office as a partner in the corporate practice....

